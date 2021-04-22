European Super League: Ancelotti thought idea for breakaway league was 'a joke'

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti thought the proposed European Super League was a "joke" as it was "impossible" that it was going to happen.

Twelve clubs caused shock waves last weekend when they announced plans to form a breakaway league.

Half of the teams were the so called 'big six' from the Premier League, but the closed-shop competition was dead in the water soon after it was announced following a furious backlash from supporters.

The withdrawal of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham resulted in an embarrassing collapse of the tournament on Tuesday.

Everton boss Ancelotti said there was no chance it was ever going to take off.

The Italian said: "My immediate reaction was they are joking, this is a joke! It's a joke because it's not going to happen. It's impossible.

"Sport culture in Europe is different to American sports. Not because we are right and they are wrong, but because the culture of the people is different. In America, in the USA, sport is different. Sport is entertainment.

"In Europe, we live with more passion. When we grow up, we want to beat our neighbours. We grew up differently. It is not sport [in the USA]. Football now is part business. But we need to take into consideration both."

He added: "Football is a sport first. And then with a lot of investment, it also becomes a business. We need to take into consideration both. This is absolutely normal."

The former Real Madrid and Milan boss said the Toffees value their supporters too highly to have got involved in such a concept.

He said: "Everton is a family club, a club where you can feel the love of the supporter.

"Everton has a history of taking care of maybe more of its supporters.

"For every supporter of football it was a strange day, a surprise. We heard about the Super League in the past few months but I was sure it was not going to happen. What can I say? They were wrong.

"These 12 clubs were wrong. They did not take into consideration the opinions of the players, managers or supporters."