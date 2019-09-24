Tottenham's disappointing start to the season hit a new low as they suffered an embarrassing League Cup third-round defeat on penalties at fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men failed to break down their fourth-tier opponents despite having Dele Alli, Lucas and Victor Wanyama in their starting line-up and were punished by John McGreal's side, who knocked Crystal Palace out on penalties in the previous round.

Promising young players Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott were given rare starts but found themselves embroiled in a real battle with a Colchester side who defended resolutely and gave their Premier League visitors more than the odd scare at JobServe Community Stadium.



Christian Eriksen's opening spot-kick was saved and Lucas Moura hit the crossbar before Tom Lapslie scored the winning penalty to spark a pitch invasion from Colchester's jubilant fans.

It was the first time Tottenham manager Pochettino had been knocked out of a domestic cup competition against lower-league opposition.

