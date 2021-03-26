Bilbao to host 2023 Tour de France Grand Depart

The 2023 Tour de France will start in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

Organisers of the most prestigious Grand Tour race on Friday confirmed the event in two years' time will get under way in the Basque Country.

It will be the second time the Grand Depart has been staged in Spain, with the riders having set off in San Sebastian back in 1992.

The Tour will get going in Bilbao on July 1, with an opening loop stage before a second day within the borders of the Basque Country.

A big crowd will be expected for the start of the race on a day which will mark the 120th anniversary of the race.

As many as 21 Tour de France stage winners have hailed from the Basque Country, almost a third of the 66 Spanish riders to have achieved that feat.