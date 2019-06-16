Pakistan put India in as Shankar replaces Dhawan at Old Trafford

Vijay Shankar was the man to replace the injured Shikhar Dhawan for India, who were put in to bat by Pakistan for their crunch Cricket World Cup encounter at Old Trafford.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed called correctly on an overcast morning in Manchester, where Shankar represented India's sole change from the victory over Australia a week ago, with Thursday's encounter against New Zealand washed out.

Dhawan injured his hand in the win over defending champions Australia and is set to miss a couple of weeks so KL Rahul was moved up to open, while Shankar was down to come in at number four.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have made two changes from their last outing – also a loss to Australia – with spin duo Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim returning at the expense of Asif Ali and Shaheen Afridi.

Previous World Cup meetings between these two great rivals have been one-sided, with India winning all six such encounters at the tournament.