Ashes 2019: England capitulate as Australia dismiss them for 67

England are facing up to the possibility of failing to win a home Ashes series for the first time since 2001 after an embarrassing display on Friday saw them dismissed for 67 in Leeds.

Joe Root's team were skittled inside 28 overs on day two for their lowest Test total at Headingley, and their lowest against Australia since 1948, to leave them with a first-innings deficit of 112.

With Australia needing to win only one of the remaining three Tests to retain the urn, England face a mammoth task to save the series, despite dismissing the tourists for 179 on Thursday.

Glorious batting conditions greeted Rory Burns and Jason Roy when they arrived at the crease on Friday, but it was Josh Hazlewood (5-30) who shone in the sun instead.

David Warner took four catches at first slip, including ones from Roy - out driving outside off - and Root, who made back-to-back ducks for the first time in his Test career, raising further debate about his position at number three.

Burns gloved a short delivery from Pat Cummins (3-23) behind before Ben Stokes foolishly went chasing a wide one from James Pattinson (2-9), who also accounted for Joe Denly - his 12 proving to be the only double-figures score of a dismal innings.

Jonny Bairstow perished when dangling his bat outside off to leave England 54-6 at lunch, and their misery was soon complete as they lost their final four wickets in 23 balls upon the resumption.

Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach were the men to go, Hazlewood bowling the latter to give him a five-for and Australia the upper hand.

Warner was unable to match his slip-catching exploits with the bat as went for a duck, falling to Stuart Broad once again, before the visitors progressed to 26-1 – a lead of 138.