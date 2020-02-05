Mirandes into Spanish Cup semis for second time

Mirandes, currently in mid-table, claimed a third successive victory over a La Liga side in this year's tournament after earlier knocking out Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

They previously reached the last four in 2012 when they were still a third division outfit, eventually being defeated by Athletic Bilbao.

Brazilian striker Matheus Barrozo gave the home side the lead after 17 minutes before Javier Ontiveros levelled just after the half-hour mark for Villarreal who currently sit in seventh place in the top flight.

Martin Merquelanz restored Mirandes' advantage with a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Santi Cazorla equalised 10 minutes into the second period with another penalty.

However, two minutes later, Mirandes were back in front thanks to Odei Onaindia with Antonio Sanchez making it 4-2 in stoppage time.