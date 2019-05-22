Coutinho returns to Barcelona training ahead of Copa del Rey final

Philippe Coutinho has returned to Barcelona training ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on Saturday.

Brazil international Coutinho sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-0 victory over Getafe on May 12 and was expected to be out for 10 days.

The 26-year-old sat out Sunday's 2-2 draw against Eibar and in the aftermath coach Ernesto Valverde was not optimistic about his availability – and that of Ousmane Dembele – for the clash in Seville.

However, Coutinho returned to the training field on Wednesday and will hope to prove his fitness before LaLiga champions Barca go in search of a domestic double.

Jean-Clair Todibo did not participate in the session due to "general discomfort", according to a tweet posted by the club, while Arthur and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are doubts for the match.