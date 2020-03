The 2020 Copa America which was set to take place in Colombia and Argentina is set to move to the summer of 2021 according to Globo.

The move comes as the coronavirus starts to spread across the globe, as a host of major tournaments have been cancelled, including the 2020 European Championships. The eight sides from South America were set to play the tournament from 12 June – 12 July, with Asian champions Qatar and Australia, joining the tournament as guests.