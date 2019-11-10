beIN SPORTS guest Arsene Wenger has again confirmed that he is not a candidate to manage Bayern Munich following the departure of Niko Kovic. Wenger was a pundit in the English studio for Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester City and was forthright when asked about his interest in the role.

“I was never a candidate, I was approached and I’m not in the running for the job.”

News broke last week that the former Arsenal boss had been considered one of the front runners for a temporary job with the Bundesliga giants and further moved to quash any further rumours.

“I was approached, I’m not a candidate for the job. That is clear and definite.”

You can hear more from Wenger in the video above.