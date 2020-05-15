Aarran Summers

The Bundesliga is back on beIN SPORTS. You can watch Union Berlin Vs Bayern Munich on beIN CONNECT & HD 11.

“We are not changing our plans,” the words of Bundesliga CEO, Christian Siefert. By the time Union Berlin and Bayern Munich take to the field this Sunday, we would have almost had a full round of Bundesliga football. Bayern will resume action with a just a slender point’s lead if rivals Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke in the Revierderby on Saturday.

Bayern defeated Union Berlin back in October – with Robert Lewandowski breaking a record to become the first player to score in the opening nine games of a Bundesliga campaign. Union Berlin will do well to keep the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer this season quiet.

Union Berlin has become one of the most interesting sides in the Bundesliga, in what is their maiden season in the German top flight. Die Eisernen have already beaten Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Urs Fischer’s side who is expected to continue with a 4-3-3 formation for this Sunday’s games, has lost all three of his competitive meetings with Bayern Munich. Union are 11th in the league and are closer to European participation than they are to the relegation zone.

In team news, Sebastian Andersson is a doubt as he recovers from a knee injury. The club’s top goalscorer this season with eleven goals is joined by Sheraldo Bucker who is out a knee injury. Marvin Friedrich is suspended for the tie after he was sent off in their last game against Freiburg on March 7. Andersson incidentally scored in that 3-1 defeat.

Union Berlin Predicted Team

Gikiewicz, Hubner, Schlotterbeck, Subotic, Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz, Malli, Invartsen

Date- Sunday March 17 2020 Kick-Off – 19:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD Live Stream - Online beIN CONNECT

Bayern Munich are enjoying their largest lead in the Bundesliga this season and the unscheduled break has seen Hansi Flick commit himself to the Bavarians until 2023. Bayern has moved on from their difficult start to the campaign under Niko Kovac to win ten and draw one of their last 11 league games. Bayern Munich are also unbeaten in 15 competitive matches.

Flick is expected to continue with his 4-2-3-1 formation that has seen Bayern beat the likes of Hoffenheim and Augsburg recently.

In team news, Robert Lewandowski has missed several games through injury before the break but is fully fit for Sunday’s game. Philippe Coutinho has undergone ankle surgery and will miss the fixture while Niklas Sule continues his rehabilitation for a tearing his ACL in October.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team

Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter at Olympiastadion. Bayern will head to the German capitals as heavy favourites, but any slip could allow Borussia Dortmund back into serious contention.

You can follow all the action from Berlin via beIN CONNECT.