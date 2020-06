Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund made sure of a second-place finish in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 victory away at RB Leipzig.

Stunned by lowly Mainz in midweek, Lucien Favre's side responded to the shock home defeat by ending Leipzig's 13-match unbeaten league run, keeping Timo Werner particularly quiet in his final home game before joining Chelsea.