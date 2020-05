Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies was pleased with his side's efforts, despite not having fans in the stadium. Bayern maintained their four-point lead at the top of the table with a routine 2-0 win over Union Berlin.

The Canadian defender admitted that there is room for improvement in his side's performance, and admitted that the upcoming games against Frankfurt and title rivals Borussia Dortmund would be crucial for his sides title chances. You can hear more from Davies in the video above.