Match Report

Jadon Sancho marked his return to the Borussia Dortmund XI with a hat-trick and a political message as they thumped Bundesliga strugglers Paderborn 6-1 on Sunday.

Sancho was restored to the line-up for the first time since the coronavirus-enforced break after a disappointing midweek defeat to Bayern Munich saw the defending champions move seven points clear at the summit.

That reverse prompted fresh speculation regarding head coach Lucien Favre's future, but Sancho helped his second-placed side get back on track as they look to secure Champions League qualification.

Although Dortmund were frustrated until the 54th minute at the Benteler-Arena, Thorgan Hazard's opener was swiftly followed by a second from Sancho, who would later net again after Uwe Hunemeier brought Paderborn back into the contest, with Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer adding gloss to the scoreline.

The England international rounded off his treble in the 92nd minute by capping a rapid Dortmund counter-attack.

Sancho celebrated his first by revealing a T-shirt bearing the message "Justice for George Floyd" in reference to the black American who died in an incident involving a police officer in Minnesota this week, prompting protests across the United States.

Bundesliga colleagues Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram had similar tributes earlier in a weekend that concluded with Dortmund's return to winning ways.

Live Video!

Dortmund ending the game with a FLOURISH! Sancho has his hat-trick!

Hakimi continues his goalscoring form! The wing-back arrows a shot into the bottom corner!

Game over?! Jadon Sancho grabs his second of the game, lashing a ball into the corner! Dortmund have a 3-1 lead!

Goal! Dortmund race into a 2-0 lead! Jadon Sancho pays tribute to George Floyd.

Goal! BVB break the deadlock! Thorgan Hazard pounces on a rebound for a tap in!

Jadon Sancho starts for the first time since the return of the Bundelisga and the English striker looks in fine form.

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for the hosts! Sebastian Vasiliadis will anchor central midfield, keeper Leopold Zingerle could be in for a busy evening.

Team News! Jadon Sancho starts! Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt line up alongside the English star in attack!

🚨 Our Starting XI vs. Paderborn 🚨



Welcome back, Jadon! 💪 pic.twitter.com/K9m0kaGZf1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 31, 2020

It's Sunny in Paderborn! We should be underway at 19:30 MECCA!

So anyone fancy some Bundesliga action on Sunday evening? Me, please! Dortmund need to bounce back following their Der Klassiker defeat to Bayern Munich!

Good evening! Welcome to the LIVE Updates for Paderborn Vs Dortmund! BVB are ten points behind Bayern Munich and need a win to keep pace with the Bavarians. Join me for the build-up, team news and even live video footage from the game!