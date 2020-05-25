Live Match Stream - Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich - beIN CONNECT

Joel Richards

If a meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich alone wasn’t enough to whet the appetite, then perhaps the various sub-plots might help.

Yes, the issue surrounding the destiny of the Bundesliga title is the most important, but the meeting between Germany’s two biggest sides offers us all the chance to see a fascinating duel between Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Youth v experience, young pretender v old guard etc. etc. Call it what you want, the opportunity to witness two attackers in such scintillating form this season on the same pitch should be as big a reason as any to tune in on beIN SPORTS. After all, a look at their incredible numbers throughout 2019-20 suggests it will be a straight shootout between Messrs Haaland and Lewandowski.

As far as Bayern’s No.9 is concerned, age has proved no barrier with the Pole in arguably the greatest form of his career. After opening the campaign with a record-breaking 16 goals in his first 11 appearances, Lewandowski kept the ship afloat in the midst of choppy waters as a stuttering start resulted in managerial upheaval.

While it may have undermined many a football club, Niko Kovac’s departure was a heavy anchor that was dispersed of and a revitalised side began to dance in tandem with its main man’s tune.

In total, Lewandowski’s astonishing return of 27 goals from 25 Bundesliga games is the main reason why Bayern currently have a four-point cushion at the top of the table. With a healthy shot conversion of 28%, the Pole scores on average every 82 minutes and has shown no sign of rustiness with goals against Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Even though Lewandowski remains the Bundesliga’s top scorer, he has perhaps surprisingly only registered one hat-trick which came in Bayern’s 3-0 win at Schalke back in August and his young contemporary at Dortmund has already equalled that tally.

Having entered the fray as a 56th-minute substitute, Erling Haaland required just 23 minutes to mark his BVB debut in stunning style with a treble that helped his new side overturn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 victory away to Augsburg. Since that remarkable day in January, Haaland has wasted no time in adjusting to life in Germany with a scoring rate that is as equally impressive as his Bayern counterpart.

With 10 goals from 10 appearances, the 19-year-old scores a goal on average every 69 minutes and currently boasts a frightening 59% shot conversion rate. Haaland marked his return to action with the opening goal in Dortmund’s one-sided 4-0 win over local rivals Schalke, and despite failing to find the target in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg he will be eager to make his mark in Germany’s biggest game.

It may be too late for the Norwegian to challenge Lewandowski in the race for the Torjägerkanone, but Haaland has offered up plenty of evidence to suggest he will be in the running to become the Bundesliga’s top marksman next season. What is certain in the immediate future is the title showdown at Signal Iduna Park will be dominated by which side’s main man can stamp their mark on proceedings.

