Borussia Moenchengladbach continued their remarkable recent record against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, winning 3-2 after a controversial eighth-minute red card for defender Dayot Upamecano on Saturday.

Bayern's Upamecano controversially saw a straight red for bringing down surging French compatriot Alassane Plea just outside the box.

Replays showed the contact was minimal but after a short video review the decision stood, making it the second time in the past three German top-flight games Bayern have been reduced to 10 men.

Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer was given a special reception prior to the match, commemorating his eight-and-a-half year stint in Gladbach before moving to Munich to replace the injured Manuel Neuer in January.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann made four changes from his side's 1-0 away win against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, giving former Manchester United defender Daley Blind his first start.

Gladbach's free kick after the red card came to nothing but the home side were given another chance just five minutes later when Canada defender Alphonso Davies handled near the corner flag.

Shaping to curl the free kick goalwards, Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann cut the ball back inside to an unmarked Lars Stindl, who struck a low shot through the crowded penalty box into the goal.

The Bavarians continued to push despite their one-man disadvantage and equalised on the counter-attack after 35 minutes, when a lightning fast Davies sped up the sideline and cut the ball back for Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, who rocketed in a one-touch finish.

Gladbach retook the lead after 55 minutes through Hofmann, who pressed Bayern into a mistake, playing a quick series of passes with Plea before smashing a near-range strike past Sommer.

Gladbach's French striker Marcus Thuram sealed the win in the 84th minute when he tapped Hofmann's cross past the outstretched hand of Sommer.

Teenage French striker Mathys Tel scored in injury time to give Bayern home, but the home side held on for a 3-2 victory.

The loss, just Bayern's second of the season in all competitions, cemented Gladbach's status as Munich's bogey side.

The German champions have beaten Gladbach just once in their past seven meetings.

After the match, a frustrated Nagelsmann entered the referees changing room asking for an explanation after saying Plea "lost his balance" before the red card.

Nagelsmann later apologised saying "I went too far", adding "we would have liked to win here, we didn't."

Gladbach manager Daniel Farke praised his "brave" side, saying "the guys put in an exceptional performance. We will have a relaxed weekend."