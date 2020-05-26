Live Match Stream - Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich - beIN CONNECT

Ahead of the Bundesliga’s return, our five reasons why you should tune in was headed by the lure of an actual competitive title race. (Link five reasons to get excited article)

Where other leagues have submitted to allow a one-team procession (*coughs* Premier League & Ligue 1) the fight for the Meisterschale has compelled fans and neutrals alike throughout a campaign that saw new pretenders enter the fray to challenge the established order. Although normality may appear to have been restored with Bayern Munich’s current four-point lead, this week’s Der Klassiker meeting at Signal Iduna Park no doubt has the feeling of a crunch title decider.

With just six fixtures remaining for all sides after this midweek round of fixtures, a Bayern win coupled with a seven-point lead over their nearest challengers would require an epic collapse for anyone to stand a chance. Add in the fact that Hansi Flick has oversaw an epic run of form having won 11 of their last 12 games, and that task appears that ever more insurmountable.

But if there is a little ray of light to cling to for Borussia Dortmund, then it comes from Die Roten’s run-in which sees them face five of the current top seven beginning with their tussle against BVB. Although Bayern can point to their comprehensive 4-0 win over their rivals from North Rhine Westphalia in November, consecutive defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Monchengladbach in December serve as reminders of their fallibility even in the midst of such ominous form.

When comparing the Bavarians’ run-in to that of Dortmund’s, Lucien Favre’s side appear to have the kinder schedule with four of their remaining six fixtures against sides who currently find themselves in the bottom half and battling relegation. However, a potential sting in the tail may come in their penultimate game as they face a trip to the Red Bull Arena and fellow possible title contenders in RB Leipzig.

In a league that has been dominated by the so-called “FC Hollywood” for the last seven years, there is a natural longing for the fairy-tale script for this season to end with the crown atop a new king of Germany. For that to happen, fate lies entirely in the hands of Dortmund and whether they can claim victory in the battle of the big two.

Bayern Munich Remaining Fixtures (Subject to Change):

Borussia Dortmund (A) – 26th May 19:30 Mecca

Fortuna Dusseldorf (H) – 30th May 19:30 Mecca

Bayer Leverkusen (A) – 6th June 16:30 Mecca

Borussia Monchengladbach (H) – 13th June 19:30 Mecca

Werder Bremen (A) – 16th June 21:30 Mecca

Freiburg (H) – 20th June 16:30 Mecca

Wolfsburg (A) – 27th June 16:30 Mecca

Borussia Dortmund Remaining Fixtures (Subject to Change):

Bayern Munich (H) – 26th May 19:30 Mecca

Paderborn (A) – 31st May 19:00 Mecca

Hertha Berlin (H) – 6th June 19:30 Mecca

Fortuna Dusseldorf (A) – 13th June 16:30 Mecca

Mainz (H) – 17th June 21:30 Mecca

RB Leipzig (A) – 20th June 16:30 Mecca

Hoffenheim (H) – 27th June 16:30 Mecca