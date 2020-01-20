Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 18 By beIN SPORTS January 20, 2020 10:49 3:56 min Bundesliga Best Goals -Latest Videos 2:31 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 107, Heat 102 2:12 min GAME RECAP: Pacers 115, Nuggets 107 3:35 min Barcelona 1-0 Granada - Match Report 2:41 min Report: Juventus 2-1 Parma 5:28 min Klopp 'feels exactly the same' 3:34 min Genoa 1 Roma 3 - Match Report 4:20 min Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United - Match Report 3:39 min Real Betis 3 Real Sociedad 0- Highlights 3:57 min Hertha Berlin 0-4 Bayern Munich 3:39 min Report: Lecce 1-1 Inter