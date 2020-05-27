Bundesliga

Christoph Baumgartner inspired Hoffenheim to a 3-1 victory over Koln, in a game which saw both sides have a player sent off.

Baumgartner picked up his first, timing his run from midfield well and drilled the ball past the keeper Timo Horn. Things got worse for Koln who reduced to ten men as VAR interviewed to send off Belgian defender Sebastiaan Bornauw, who was initially given a yellow for the challenge.

Two goals at the start of the second half swung the contents in Hoffenheim 's favour. Baumgartner got his second, latching onto a header at the back post. The home side raced into a 3-0 lead two minutes into the second half, Baumgartner turning provider this time with a perfect back heeled assist to Steven Zuber who drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Minutes later Hoffenheim were reduced to ten men as Benjamin Hübner picked up his second yellow card. Ten minutes later, Koln pulled one back as Florian Kainz's drive flew into the net via a hefty deflection.

The drama would not stop there as Koln were awarded a penalty with fifteen minutes left on the clock. Fortunately for the home side, Oliver Baumann pulled off a save to deny Mark Uth and hand Alfred Schreuder's side a deserved three points.

Baumann saved