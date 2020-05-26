Borussia Mönchengladbach missed out on the chance to move into third place in the Bundesliga on Tuesday evening, following a 0-0 draw with strugglers Werder Bremen.

Both sides started impressively, with Bremen fashioning the first chance as Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen hit a shot just wide. Gladbach, who have Champions League ambitions this season came close to taking the lead as Florian Neuhaus was denied by a smart save from Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka just before half time.

It was Bremen who had the better of the chances in the second half as Josh Sargent saw his fierce shot stopped on the line. With fifteen minutes to play, Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt smashed a shot just over the bar. Despite pushing for an opener, Bremen remain in the relegation places two points away from Fortuna Dusseldorf.