Erling Haaland continued his outstanding season with a brilliant Champions League brace against Paris Saint-Germain to secure Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 first-leg win in their last-16 tie.

Teenage striker Haaland scored eight times in the group stage for Salzburg before joining Dortmund in January and continuing to plunder goals at a frightening rate.

He took his BVB tally to 11 in seven appearances to deservedly settled the game in Dortmund's favour, leaving PSG facing the prospect of further heartache at this stage of the competition.

Neymar, returning from a rib injury, had stolen an equaliser with 15 minutes remaining, but Haaland's second effort – a stunning 18-yard drive – swiftly followed, and Thomas Tuchel has plenty of work to do against his former side back in Paris to avoid a fourth straight last-16 exit.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Live Updates

