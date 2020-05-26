Live Match Stream - Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich - beIN CONNECT

Goal! What a chip! A delightful clipped finish from Kimmich hands Bayern a lead heading into the second half!

Peep! We are underway!

So will Haaland get amongst the goals today?

We have had a chat with former Bayern player Lothar Matthaus before the game... He wants a Bundesliga title race!

So just under 30 minutes to go till game time! Who is your key man!

Now for Bayern, one change for Hansi Flicks side! Serge Gnabry comes in for Ivan Perisic!

Team news time! Lucian Favre keeps the same side that won at Wolfsburg. Jadon Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench, alongside Emre Can.

🚨 Our Starting XI against FC Bayern 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zkcvZkU4Sw — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 26, 2020

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland tonight! He's been in breathtaking form this season. Can the teenager make it count against Bayern?

So here we go! Anyone up for a Bundesliga title match up?!? This should give you everything you need about Der Klassiker!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Der Klassiker between Dortmund and Bayern Munich! The Visitors have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, and a win tonight can give Bayern a major boost for the title. Although second-placed Dortmund might have something to say about that. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and live video from the game.