Goal! What a chip! A delightful clipped finish from Kimmich hands Bayern a lead heading into the second half!
Peep! We are underway!
Live Updates
Preamble
So will Haaland get amongst the goals today?
10 goals in 10 #BVB games for @ErlingHaaland! He's yet to face #FCB though...— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 26, 2020
Live blog 👉 https://t.co/N3fqZZYeDP#beINBundesliga #DerKlassiker #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/Jfe8GUPbS0
We have had a chat with former Bayern player Lothar Matthaus before the game... He wants a Bundesliga title race!
#FCB great @LMatthaeus10 wouldn't mind a #BVB win in #DerKlassiker to blow the #Bundesliga title race wide open!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 26, 2020
Live blog 👉https://t.co/N3fqZZYeDP#beINBundesliga #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/oBO6Hv47bc
So just under 30 minutes to go till game time! Who is your key man!
Kick off just 30 minutes away now on HD11...🙌— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 26, 2020
Who will be the key player in #DerKlassiker ? 🔑
Share your screenshot in the comments below! 👇#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/4dfisESY2a
If live blogs ain't your thing... don't forget you can watch the action on HD 11...
All to play four! 👊— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 26, 2020
Just 4️⃣ points separates the top two in the Bundesliga...
Join us now for all the build up to Der Klassiker on HD11 📺#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/H0oQ0f0jxm
Now for Bayern, one change for Hansi Flicks side! Serge Gnabry comes in for Ivan Perisic!
KLASSIKER XI 🔴#BVBFCB #packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gslIjBPRdL— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 26, 2020
Team news time! Lucian Favre keeps the same side that won at Wolfsburg. Jadon Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench, alongside Emre Can.
🚨 Our Starting XI against FC Bayern 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zkcvZkU4Sw— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 26, 2020
All eyes will be on Erling Haaland tonight! He's been in breathtaking form this season. Can the teenager make it count against Bayern?
At 19-years-old @ErlingHaaland has scored 41 goals this season!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 26, 2020
Messi and Ronaldo didn't achieve this until they were 22....😳
Even as a 13-year-old, he only had one thing on his mind! ⚽ 🎯
Not long now to see if Haaland can add to his tally in #DerKlassiker 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pLnhW1XdKl
So here we go! Anyone up for a Bundesliga title match up?!? This should give you everything you need about Der Klassiker!
A Bundesliga blockbuster 🍿— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 26, 2020
🎬 #DerKlassiker pic.twitter.com/GQXPFyVTAy
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Der Klassiker between Dortmund and Bayern Munich! The Visitors have a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, and a win tonight can give Bayern a major boost for the title. Although second-placed Dortmund might have something to say about that. As ever, join me for the build-up, team news and live video from the game.