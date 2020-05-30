Bayern Munich Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf - Live Match Stream

Match Report

Bayern Munich faced little resistance as they stormed to a 5-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf to go 10 points clear at the Bundesliga summit.

A 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund – who play their game in hand against Paderborn on Sunday – last Tuesday gave Bayern a seven-point cushion at the top and they took another step towards an eighth straight title at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Mathias Jorgensen bundled a shot from Benjamin Pavard into his own goal in the 15th minute and the World Cup-winning right-back headed home a Joshua Kimmich corner before the half-hour mark.

Robert Lewandowski finished off a sweeping team move two minutes before half-time and added a second within five minutes of the restart, with Alphonso Davies completing the rout soon after.

Dusseldorf were unable to keep Bayern out for long. Thomas Muller's delivery to the back post was centred by Serge Gnabry with a brilliant first touch and Pavard's attempt was diverted into the net by Jorgensen.

Goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier got down to his left to turn a volley from Muller behind, but he was unable to keep out Pavard's powerful header from the resulting corner in the 29th minute.

Bayern scored a brilliant third before half-time. Lewandowski's flick released Kimmich, who cut the ball back to Muller and he teed up the Poland striker to sweep into the net.

Lewandowski doubled his tally by instinctively using his trailing leg to steer Gnabry's driven cross home between the legs of Kastenmeier.

The onslaught continued when Davies dispossessed Kevin Stoger on the edge of the Dusseldorf box and slid a shot underneath Kastenmeier.

Andre Hoffman missed the target with a header and Niko Giesselmann was kept out by Manuel Neuer in rare chances for Dusseldorf, but they were able to stop Hansi Flick's side adding to the score as they continued what looks sure to be a march to glory.

Live Video

Meep Meep! Bayern make it 5-0 thanks to the Roadrunner!

Another goal for Lewandowski! That's 43 goals for the season in all competitions!

Goal! It had to be Lewandowski! A great flick in the build-up and the pole has his customary goal! 3-0 before half-time!

Goal! Now Pavard has a goal to his name!

Goal! Mathias Jørgensen turns the ball into his own net! Benjamin had the last touch for Bayern!

Live Updates

Preamble

No fans at the Allianz today... could that go in the favour of Fortuna?

Bayern look irresistible at the minute! We kick-off at 19:30 Mecca!

𝗠 𝗜 𝗡 𝗗 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘 𝗚 𝗔 𝗣@FCBayernEN have won each of their last 7 seven @Bundesliga_EN games & are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.



Their game versus @f95 coming up on HD11 📺



Big news for Fortuna, leading goalscorer Rouwen Hennings is on the bench, he scored his first goal of 2020 midweek! Keep an eye out for number 15, Thommy he had a stormer against Schalke last time out!

Fortuna has arrived! Team news to follow!

Term News! Hernandez comes in for Boateng! Kimmich keeps his place in midfield!

Kimmich scored a delicious chip to all but hand Bayern the title, will the midfielder be influential this evening?

Just under two hours till kick-off now! Fortuna picked up a big win against Schalke midweek to pull themselves out of the relegation zone! They couldn't spring a surprise upset against the champions... could they?!

Is there anything this guy can't do?!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live stream for Bayern Munich Vs Fortuna Dusseldof! Fresh from a massive win away to title Borussia Dortmund, can Bayern continue their relentless march for an eighth Bundesliga crown? Or will plucky upstarts Fortuna spoil the party? Join me for the all build-up, team news and yes even a few live videos from the big game.