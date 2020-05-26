Bayer Leverkusen dropped out of the Bundesliga's top four as Maximilian Arnold outshone Kai Havertz in Wolfsburg's 4-1 win at BayArena.

Having whipped in a free-kick from which Marin Pongracic headed home the opener before the break, Arnold doubled Wolfsburg's lead from a low free-kick that deflected in off Havertz's foot.

Renato Steffen's back-post header made it 3-0 before Arnold provided another free-kick from which Pongracic headed in his second.

Julian Baumgartlinger grabbed a late consolation for Leverkusen, who dropped below Borussia Monchengladbach in the table on goal difference, having beaten them last weekend courtesy of a second successive Havertz double.