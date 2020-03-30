This Day in Sport - Bayern hit Nine past Hamburg

Gareth Messenger

Hold your breath. Here goes:

5th minute – Xherdan Shaqiri

18th minute – Bastian Schweinsteiger

30th minute – Claudio Pizarro

33rd minute – Arjen Robben

45th minute – Claudio Pizarro

53rd minute – Claudio Pizarro

54th minute – Arjen Robben

68th minute – Claudio Pizarro

76th minute – Franck Ribery

…and breathe.

Nine goals to put Bayern Munich on cloud nine in the Bundesliga. Poor Hamburg fans must wake up in a cold sweat when they are reminded of what happened on this date. Bayern Munich 9-2 Hamburg.

Heading into the 2012-13 season, head coach Jupp Heynckes said the squad he had was better than the one from the season previous. It’s safe to say he wasn’t wrong. Not only did this hammering of Hamburg typify the dominance the Bavarian giants seven years ago, but it also fuelled the club onto one of their most successful seasons in living memory.

Just a week after Claudio Pizarro scored four and Arjen Robben ran riot at the Allianz Arena, the league season was done. When I say done, I mean for Bayern. The title was secured in what was both the fastest time and earliest date to win the league in Bundesliga history. So good was this Bayern side, 30 records were either broken or equalled during the season and that was in the German league alone!

At the start of that season, the club beat Borussia Dortmund in the German Supercup. On June 1st, a 3-2 win over Stuttgart sealed the German Cup.

If you thought Dortmund were not sick of Bayern already, think again. Remember what happened in May? The man pictured, Arjen Robben, broke the hearts of BVB fans when he shuffled in that dramatic late winner at Wembley Stadium to win the UEFA Champions League final in what would be one of Heynckes’ last games before being replaced by Pep Guardiola.

That victory in London was Bayern’s fifth European Cup title.

That 2012-13 season, the club won four trophies.

Wait…

Five European Cups

Four Trophies that season

Five + four = Nine. That Hamburg result is foreshadowing at its finest.