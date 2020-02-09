Thiago and Gulacsi each frustrated after Bayern-Leipzig stalemate

Thiago Alcantara was frustrated by Bayern Munich's display against RB Leipzig as they were held to a 0-0 home draw, while Peter Gulacsi believed the visitors were worthy of a win.

Bayern missed the chance to move four points clear of Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday, though Hansi Flick's side were ultimately fortunate not to be overtaken by their opponents.

A lacklustre second-half performance from the defending champions handed Leipzig the initiative, with only dreadful misses from Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner sparring Bayern's blushes.

The home side did have a penalty awarded but then overturned after a VAR check, while Peter Gulacsi made a stunning late save to deny Leon Goretzka a winner, but Thiago acknowledged the overall performance was not good enough to earn three points.

"We didn't play the game that we had to play. We were playing at home and we have to win all of the games which we play here," Thiago said.

"We played very well in the first half but then we let it go and didn't control the game.

"It's not about attack or defence, it's about the team and it's a team game. The energy was not enough to be dominant in the game, we were not in our best mood in the game, that's why we didn't enjoy it.

"The good thing is each game depends on us. That's a good thing. We work a lot to be in the place where we are right now but we have to improve a lot."

Meanwhile, Leipzig goalkeeper Gulacsi was left disappointed with his team's failure to snatch the win, even though the visitors' executed Julian Nagelsmann's gameplan.

"I think today the plan worked really well," the Hungary international said.

"We wanted to stay really compact against Bayern - they have such offensive quality, they have scored many goals, so we wanted to stay stable.

"But we also wanted to threaten and to use our speed up front, and in the second half, we could do that. Maybe a draw is a fair result but we played our best game so far here.

"It's not about the position in the league, it's more that we had the chance to beat the best team in Germany away from home. It's a step forward but I think there was more in the game [than a point]."