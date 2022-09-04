العربية
English
UEFA Super Cup
Bundesliga

Mainz end Gladbach's unbeaten start in Bundesliga

Gladbach were made to pay for Ko Itakura's red card in the 53rd minute.

beIN SPORTS

Mainz ended Borussia Moenchengladbach's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga on Sunday as left-back Aaron Martin scored a second-half winner in a 1-0 victory.

Gladbach could have gone level on points with third-placed Bayern Munich and Union Berlin with a win at Borussia Park, but were made to pay for Ko Itakura's red card in the 53rd minute.

Spaniard Martin curled the resulting free-kick into the top corner and Mainz held on to move above their opponents into fifth place.

Earlier on Sunday, Hertha Berlin won for the first time this season with a 2-0 success at Augsburg as Dodi Lukebakio and Marco Richter found the net.

Freiburg lead the early table on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund, after previous pace-setters and reigning champions Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw by Union on Saturday.

mainz Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga
Previous Leverkusen 2-3 Freiburg - Highlights
Read
Leverkusen 2-3 Freiburg - Highlights
Next
-

Latest Stories

>