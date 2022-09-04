Mainz end Gladbach's unbeaten start in Bundesliga

Mainz ended Borussia Moenchengladbach's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga on Sunday as left-back Aaron Martin scored a second-half winner in a 1-0 victory.

Gladbach could have gone level on points with third-placed Bayern Munich and Union Berlin with a win at Borussia Park, but were made to pay for Ko Itakura's red card in the 53rd minute.

Spaniard Martin curled the resulting free-kick into the top corner and Mainz held on to move above their opponents into fifth place.

Earlier on Sunday, Hertha Berlin won for the first time this season with a 2-0 success at Augsburg as Dodi Lukebakio and Marco Richter found the net.

Freiburg lead the early table on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund, after previous pace-setters and reigning champions Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw by Union on Saturday.