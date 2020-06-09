English
العربية
BUNDESLIGA
Bundesliga

Hoffenheim Part Ways with Schreuder

Alfred Schreuder has left Hoffeinheim with immediate effect

reuters

Hoffenheim have announced the departure of coach Alfred Schreuder. In a short statement on Twitter, the Bundesliga side confirmed that Schreuder who had been assistant under the previous boss Julian Nargelsmann would leave the club with immediate effect. 

Hoffenheim currently sits in seventh place in the standings, two points away from European football. 

Hoffenheim Bundesliga
Previous Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 30
Read
Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 30
Next

Latest Stories