Hoffenheim Part Ways with Schreuder

Hoffenheim have announced the departure of coach Alfred Schreuder. In a short statement on Twitter, the Bundesliga side confirmed that Schreuder who had been assistant under the previous boss Julian Nargelsmann would leave the club with immediate effect.
Hoffenheim currently sits in seventh place in the standings, two points away from European football.
#TSG Hoffenheim and Alfred Schreuder have ended their collaboration.— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) June 9, 2020
The club came to an agreement with the 47 year old to terminate his contract with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/bQBQXmYUoF