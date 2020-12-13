BREAKING NEWS: Favre sacked by Dortmund following Stuttgart humiliation

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Sunday they have fired head coach Lucien Favre, a day after the team suffered their heaviest home defeat in over a decade.

Swiss coach Favre is to be replaced by his assistant-coach Edin Terzic after Dortmund crashed 5-1 to VfB Stuttgart leaving them fifth in the league five points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

"It is very difficult for us to take this step, but we believe that the current negative development has put our season goals in danger, and we have to take action," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.