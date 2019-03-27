Eclipsing Tolisso & Martinez - how Bayern's €80m Lucas deal ranks in Bundesliga history

Bayern Munich shattered the Bundesliga transfer record on Wednesday when they agreed a deal for Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez.

The World Cup winner will join Bayern at the end of the season for a massive €80million - almost double the previous incoming record when the Bavarian giants signed Corentin Tolisso two years ago.

Bayern have typically spent the biggest fees in Germany, but the Bundesliga lagged behind Europe's other top leagues in this regard.

We take a look at the largest deals in the league's history after Lucas shook things up.

LUCAS HERNANDEZ (€80m - Atletico to Bayern, 2019)

After establishing himself as a star at both centre-back and left-back for club and country, Lucas will leave his first club Atleti for a five-year deal at Bayern.

CORENTIN TOLISSO (€41.5m - Lyon to Bayern, 2017)

Lucas' international team-mate Tolisso was long linked with a move away from Lyon before finally joining Bayern in 2017, scoring six goals in his first Bundesliga season.

JAVI MARTINEZ (€40m - Athletic Bilbao to Bayern, 2012)

Another big Bayern signing from overseas, the versatile Martinez has become a key man since leaving Athletic, winning the Bundesliga in each of his six seasons at the club.

MATS HUMMELS (€38m - Borussia Dortmund to Bayern, 2016)

Another example of the expenditure Bayern have committed to boosting their backline, Hummels left Dortmund as they lagged behind the champions in the Bundesliga three years ago.

ARTURO VIDAL (€37m - Juventus to Bayern, 2015)

Juventus reached the Champions League final in 2014-15 but then lost Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez and Vidal in quick succession, with the Chile international joining Bayern before moving on to Barcelona.

MARIO GOTZE (€37m - Dortmund to Bayern, 2013)

Hummels was following a well-trodden path when he left Dortmund for Bayern. Gotze had made the same switch in 2013 - the season before his World Cup heroics - although he later returned and said he regretted the transfer.

JULIAN DRAXLER (€35m - Schalke to Wolfsburg, 2015)

The first player in this list not to join Bayern, Draxler's performances for Schalke took him to Wolfsburg, but he was soon seeking another move. He transferred to Paris Saint-Germain 18 months later.

BENJAMIN PAVARD (€35m - Stuttgart to Bayern, 2019)

The full-back on the opposite side of the field in France's 2018 World Cup triumph, Pavard, like Lucas, has agreed to join Bayern ahead of next season.

RENATO SANCHES (€35m - Benfica to Bayern, 2016)

With Sanches starring for Portugal at Euro 2016, this looked set to be a smart move by Bayern. It has proved anything but, with the midfielder struggling in Germany and during a loan stint at Swansea City.

ANDRE SCHURRLE (€32m - Chelsea to Wolfsburg, 2015)

Wolfsburg's first big spend in 2015 saw Schurrle join the club in the window before Draxler's arrival. Schurrle too was soon on the move, though, joining Dortmund the following year.