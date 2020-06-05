Dortmund star Haaland raves about 'warrior' Hummels

Erling Haaland has described Mats Hummels as a "warrior" and says he hopes to adopt the same winning mentality as his Borussia Dortmund team-mate.

Hummels has won five Bundesliga titles - two during his first spell with Dortmund and three in a row with Bayern Munich - as well as lifting the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

The 31-year-old returned to Signal Iduna Park last year and has impressed January signing Haaland with his leadership qualities.

"When I got here I saw Mats Hummels, who has won many different titles, including the World Cup, and then you know you want to achieve that," he told the Borussia Dortmund podcast.

"You also want this winning mentality that Mats has. He's a warrior, if you can put it that way, and he teaches me a lot. But we have many types of winners with us, you just have to show it in the games."

Haaland has hit the ground running for Dortmund since joining from Salzburg five months ago, scoring 13 goals in his first 14 games in all competitions, either side of the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

However, reflecting on a whirlwind 12 months, the Norway international insists there is still more to come.

"Sometimes I sit down, also with my father, and think about what's going on," he said.

"For me, the most important thing is always to leave your own comfort zone, to learn about yourself, not to be too comfortable, so that I can continue to improve."

Mino Raiola helped broker Haaland's move to Dortmund and the prolific striker is grateful to have the controversial agent in his corner.

"I like honest people very much. If you tell me the truth, that's the best thing for me, and I want to have people like that around me," he said.

"Raiola is honest with me, a fantastic guy and has helped me a lot in the past two years. He is a good advisor and I am happy to have him."