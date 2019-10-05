Bayern Munich refusing to let Lucas join up with France squad

Bayern Munich will not allow Lucas Hernandez to link up with the France squad over the international break, the Bundesliga side's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has declared.

Lucas was on Friday included in Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad for the world champions' upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

However, the 23-year-old has missed Bayern's last two matches with a knee injury and Salihamidzic is refusing to let him join up with his national side while he recovers.

The same applies for Austria international David Alaba, who suffered a hairline fracture to his rib in the 7-2 Champions League victory against Tottenham on Tuesday.

"We will notify the national teams that their players are not doing fine, that they are injured. Then the doctors will speak," he said.

The German champions are at risk of breaching FIFA regulations but Salihamidzic added both players will "definitely" not leave Bayern.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac weighed in on the club-versus-country row after his side's 2-1 home loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"We have our point of view and we have a duty to the players," he said. "If the players are diagnosed with an injury, it's clear that they cannot be used."