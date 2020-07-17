Alphonso Davies dazzles Bayern chief

Alphonso Davies has proven "a real hit" for Bayern Munich among a squad packed with player of the season candidates, according to club president Herbert Hainer.

The 19-year-old Canadian has been at Bayern for 18 months after signing from Vancouver Whitecaps, and phenomenal pace and technique on the left flank has made Davies a raging success.

Bayern netted a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2019-20, with Davies making 29 league appearances, scoring three times and recording five assists.

He looks like having a major role in the future of the team, and he sprang to mind when Hainer was asked who ranked as his top performer over the season.

"It's hard to single out one person in this great team, they were all sensational. But the development of Alphonso Davies has given me a lot of pleasure," Hainer told Bayern's official website.

"A little over a year ago, nobody knew Alphonso Davies, but now he is delighting our fans all over the world.

"A real hit: he is absolutely top-class on the pitch and with his young, fresh manner, he is well on the way to becoming a popular figure. The boy makes us very happy."

If you’re wondering what I like to do on vacation, this is it. #AD19 #LoveWhatYouDo pic.twitter.com/JIot0toxmS

Not content with being the dominant men's team in Germany, Bayern also want to make themselves the cream of the women's game.

Bayern missed out on the Frauen Bundesliga in 2019-20 to a Wolfsburg side who went unbeaten through the league campaign, winning 20 of 22 games as they finished eight points clear.

Wolfsburg have reeled off four successive women's titles since Bayern had back-to-back 2014-15 and 2015-16 successes.

Bayern have recently acquired the likes of Austria midfielder Sarah Zadrazil and France forward Viviane Asseyi, as they look to close the gap on the reigning champions.

Like the men's team, they also remain in the hunt for Champions League glory this season, with a quarter-final against mighty French outfit Lyon to come on August 22 in Bilbao.

Hainer said: "It is our clear goal to knock VfL Wolfsburg off the top and become the number one in German women's football.

"A lot of work is being done to achieve this, and we have already been able to announce some notable new signings for the upcoming season. I will also be following the Champions League closely – should our team reach the final, I will be there in San Sebastian."