Canelo wants to 'keep writing history' against Jacobs

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has his sights trained on taking a significant step towards a place in the history books as he prepares to take on Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas this weekend.

Canelo will put his WBA and WBC middleweight belts on the line against IBF strap-holder Jacobs (35-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Only Demetrius Andrade, the WBO champion, would stand between the winner and unification of the middleweight division and Canelo – whose sole defeat from 54 professional fights came at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr six years ago – is fully aware of the magnitude of the bout.

"Every single one of my fights is important. Every single fight marks history for me," he told a news conference at the MGM Grand.

"[Jacobs] is the second-best middleweight in the world, so it's another step in that direction, to keep writing my history.

"I have fought a lot of different styles including future Hall of Famers, but Jacobs is a little different. He brings a lot of abilities and talent. It's much more difficult. But that's what we prepared and trained for, to come out with our hands raised Saturday night.

"For me, it's the most important thing. Nobody in Mexico has ever done that, won all four belts in one division, so that's my motivation. To keep writing history."

Jacobs, meanwhile, was thriving on the energy provided by the Vegas crowd.

"It seems like a huge Canelo effect but I'm excited for it. It shows you boxing is bigger than ever, and hopefully after this fight, I can win some of these fans," he said.

"It's the biggest fight that can be made, especially at the middleweight division. I'm looking forward to displaying great skill Saturday night and I'm looking forward to being victorious.

"I've always envisioned getting my hand raised, I've always been vocal about getting the knockout, about the knockout being possible. I have an 80 per cent knockout ratio, so if I get a guy hurt, you know I can get him out of there."