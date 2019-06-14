Thompson out of Game 6 due to knee injury

The Golden State Warriors suffered another injury setback, with Klay Thompson hurting his knee in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson was on fire at Oracle Arena on Thursday, putting up 30 points midway through the third quarter.

But on a breakaway dunk, Danny Green went up to contest the shot and Thompson was thrown off balance on his way down and appeared to tweak his knee.

He stayed down for a minute and initially went to the locker room.

Thompson returned to throw two free throws before he was later ruled out of the game by the Warriors with a left knee injury. He was later seen on crutches.

It adds to the two-time defending champions' woes, with Kevin Durant already sidelined due to a ruptured Achilles.