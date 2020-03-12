FIBA competitions suspended March 12, 2020 11:57 The International Basketball Federation has announced today in a press release the suspending of all FIBA competitions starting from Friday, March 13 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world. AFP FIBA said that the decision is taken in order to protect players, coaches, officials and fans. FIBA Previous Italian basketball league calls off matches after Read Next Latest Stories March 12, 2020 11:57 FIBA competitions suspended March 12, 2020 10:42 LeBron James: We should cancel 2020 March 12, 2020 09:55 GAME RECAP: Mavericks 113, Nuggets 97 March 12, 2020 09:55 GAME RECAP: Hornets 109, Heat 98 March 12, 2020 09:54 GAME RECAP: Knicks 136, Hawks 101 March 12, 2020 09:52 GAME RECAP: 76ers 124, Pistons 106 March 12, 2020 06:12 Embiid stars on return for 76ers March 12, 2020 04:21 Kings-Pelicans clash postponed March 12, 2020 02:41 NBA suspends season March 11, 2020 08:02 GAME RECAP: Nets 104, Lakers 102