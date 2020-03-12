English
FIBA competitions suspended

The International Basketball Federation has announced today in a press release the suspending of all FIBA competitions starting from Friday, March 13 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world.

FIBA said that the decision is taken in order to protect players, coaches, officials and fans. 

