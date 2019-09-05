Antetokounmpo hauls Greece into World Cup last 16

Greece and their Milwaukee Bucks forward will meet holders the United States in the next stage in a group also comprising Brazil and the Czech Republic.

New Zealand's defeat meant that local rivals Australia became the first team -- other than hosts Japan -- to qualify for next summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old superstar Antetokounmpo made a sluggish start in China as Greece defeated Montenegro but then lost narrowly to Brazil to make the meeting with the "Tall Blacks" a must-win.

The so-called "Greek Freak" showed that he meant business from the off in Nanjing, nailing a thunderous dunk with 77 seconds on the clock, the determination and drive etched across his face. He repeated the feat a minute later.

Antetokounmpo, ably assisted by his older brother Thanasis, inspired Greece to a 51-44 lead at half-time in the Group F clash and finished with a team-best 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Chants of "MVP! MVP!" occasionally rolled around the arena.

Antetokounmpo however was in danger of being upstaged by Corey Webster, the red-hot Kiwi who plays for the NZ Breakers.

The 30-year-old guard almost single-handedly kept the Kiwis in the hunt with 31 points as they refused to lie down, coming within five points of the Greeks midway through the fourth quarter.

Tempers frayed in the last 30 seconds, amid Kiwi claims that one of their players was punched in the back of the head.

Australia defeated European heavyweights Lithuania 87-82 to top the "Group of Death" but both teams were already into round two, where they meet France and the Dominican Republic.

Gregg Popovich's USA, pushed to the limit against Turkey two days ago, blew off some steam in an easy 98-45 win over already eliminated Japan.