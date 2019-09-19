Cubs, Brewers remain deadlocked in NL wild-card race

The National League wild-card race is far from over after the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers both lost in MLB on Wednesday.

Chicago fell 3-2 against the Cincinnati Reds, while Milwaukee lost 2-1 to the San Diego Padres midweek – leaving the two teams tied for the second NL wild-card position.

The Cubs and Brewers had chances to move to within one game of the Washington Nationals in top spot after the latter lost to the St Louis Cardinals, but they were unable to capitalise.

The Cubs have seven games remaining against the Cardinals this season over their final 10. They have a chance to either overtake St Louis or fall behind the Brewers.

Hilliard shines as Rockies crumble

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard went two for four with two home runs in a 7-4 loss to the New York Mets.

Kansas City Royals starter Danny Duffy and Oakland Athletics pitcher Homer Bailey each tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out a combined 17 batters. Oakland claimed a 1-0 extra-inning win.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters in eight innings of work as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. Cole now has 302 strikeouts for the season and Houston have won 100 games for the third year in a row.

Castro costly for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles reliever Miguel Castro gave up five earned runs in two thirds of an inning as his team lost 11-10 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fowler says no!

Dexter Fowler robbed a home run in the Cardinals' 5-1 win over the Nationals.

Wednesday's results

St Louis Cardinals 5-1 Washington Nationals

New York Mets 7-4 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Miami Marlins

Oakland Athletics 1-0 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Angels 3-2 New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays 11-10 Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Indians 2-1 Detroit tigers

Seattle Mariners 4-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 11-3 Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Atlanta Braves

Chicago White Sox 3-1 Minnesota Twins

San Diego Padres 2-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Chicago Cubs

Houston Astros 3-2 Texas Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Los Angeles Dodgers

Cardinals at Cubs

The Cubs are three games adrift of the Cardinals for first in the NL Central. This is the opener of a four-game series between the division rivals. The Central will be decided in this stretch.