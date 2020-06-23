Coronavirus: MLBPA board reportedly rejects 60-game season proposal

The executive board of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) overwhelming voted against the MLB's proposed 60-game schedule for the 2020 coronavirus-hit season on Monday.

The board – made up of one representative from each team, plus eight members of an executive committee – reportedly rejected the proposal by a 33-5 vote.

By rejecting the offer, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred now has power to determine the number of games in the 2020 season, per an agreement between the players and owners from March 26.

It is possible Manfred could make a decision as early as Monday night, likely mandating a season between 50 and 60 games with prorated salaries. The players had previously proposed a 70-game season.

With the latest offer rejected, the playoffs are slated to remain with 10 teams and will not be expanded to 16. The designated hitter to the National League is also no longer in the mix.

The MLBPA released a statement after Monday's vote, saying it remains committed to playing games, and at this point is focused on players' health and safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The full Board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible," the statement said. "To that end we anticipate finalising a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and proposed 2020 schedule.

"While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the Players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other."

There has been growing concern over players' safety following a huge spike in new coronavirus cases in the spring training states of Arizona and Florida over the past few days.