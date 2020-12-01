Tiley confident Australian Open plans close to being finalised amid cancellation reports

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley is confident plans for next year's event will be finalised "very soon".

Uncertainty remains over the scheduled first grand slam of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the Australian Open looks set to be pushed back by a week or two, having originally been scheduled to begin on January 18, amid questions about the players' travel and preparation.

In a statement, Tiley said details were close to being finalised, with reports on Tuesday having said the event could be cancelled.

"Tennis Australia continues to work closely and productively with the Victorian government and we are confident we will be in a position to finalise details for the Australian Open 2021 very soon," he said.

"We are also in constant communication with the global tennis community, including the Tours, the players and their teams, as we consult with them on plans for the event and how players can safely practise and prepare for a grand slam tournament under the Victorian government's proposed quarantine conditions.

"Understandably there has been public speculation on the various plans under consideration as well as the many confidential conversations that have taken place and our position remains clear – everything will require approval and agreement from the Victorian government before it can be confirmed.

"The protection and safety of the community remains paramount in the discussions.

"Our team continues to work on delivering a fantastic – and safe – AO 2021 for the players, the fans, our partners and our staff. We look forward to announcing more details, including when tickets will go on sale, very soon."

Victoria has been without a new coronavirus case since October 30.

The Australian Open has started in January in every year since 1987, but Victorian minister for tourism, sport and major events Martin Pakula said last week next year's tournament was likely to be delayed by a week or two.