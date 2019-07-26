Tomic to face De Minaur in Atlanta quarter-finals

Bernard Tomic reached his second quarter-final of the year, while Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz are also into the last eight at the Atlanta Open.

Tomic, who has struggled in 2019, overcame fellow Australian Matthew Ebden 6-4 7-6 (7-3) at the ATP 250 event on Thursday.

A former top-20 player, Tomic is set to return to the top 100 after his run in Georgia.

He served 12 aces against Ebden, who struggled with his serve, finishing with 10 double faults.

Tomic will meet De Minaur in an all-Australian quarter-final after the third seed brushed past Bradley Klahn 6-4 6-4.

Fritz, the second seed, was too good for qualifier Kevin King 6-2 6-3.

The American will meet Miomir Kecmanovic, who upset eighth seed Ugo Humbert 6-2 6-2.