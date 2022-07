Barshim, who shared gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Italian friend and rival Gianmarco Tamberi, delivered a faultless display of jumping for a winning 2.37m in front of a baying crowd at Hayward Field.

South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok claimed silver with a best of 2.35m, while Andriy Protsenko claimed Ukraine's first medal of these champs with bronze (2.33m).

Tamberi had to be happy with fourth place.