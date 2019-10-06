English
Athletics

Nia Ali storms to world 100m hurdles win

By

AFP

Nia Ali of the United States stormed to victory in the 100m hurdles at the world championships here Sunday as Keni Harrison's wait for a major title continued.

Ali surged into the lead after around 50 metres to take gold in a personal best of 12.34sec at the Khalifa Stadium.

But it was more disappointment for Ali's USA team-mate Harrison, the world record holder who is still to win a world or Olympic title.

Harrison took the silver in a time of 12.46sec while Jamaica's Danielle Williams won bronze in 12.47sec.

                  
 

