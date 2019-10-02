English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Athletics

Holloway takes world 110m hurdles title as McLeod tumbles

By

Grant Holloway of the United States won the men's 110 metres hurdles title in Doha on Wednesday in a dramatic final that saw 2017 winner Omar McLeod fall at the final hurdle.

AFP

The 22-year-old American -- the world leader this season -- timed 13.10 seconds having led from the start.

Sergey Shubenkov, world champion in 2015, took silver in 13.15sec whilst Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde finished third in 13.18sec.

Previous Asher-Smith wins women's 200 metres world title
Read
Asher-Smith wins women's 200 metres world title
Next

Latest Stories