Bahrain sealed their place in the final of the Gulf Cup, following a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Iraq.

Mohammad Qasem missed the decisive spot-kick for the Lions of Mesopotamia before Ali Madan slotted home the winner for Hélio Sousa’s side.

Mohanad Ali opened the scoring for Iraq, pouncing on an error from Bahrain keeper Sayed Shubbar Alawi to score an easy opener. It wouldn’t take long for Bahrain to hit back, a well-worked header was eventually nodded into the back of the net by defender Abdulla Al-Haza'a.

Four minutes later Iraq retook the lead, teenage midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh stuck out a boot out to lob the ball past Alawi.

Bahrain needed a strike in first-half stoppage time to level the contest. A long ball was drifted up to Mohamed Marhoon who took a perfect first touch before guiding the ball into the bottom corner.

Sousa’s side who were cheered on by 300 fans who had travelled from Bahrain for the game had the better of the chances as the game moved into extra time and penalties. Eventually, it was Madan to hold his nerve to seal the first-ever visit to the Gulf Cup final for Bahrain.