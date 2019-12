The UAE football association has announced the departure of the dutch coach Bert van Marwijk, following their group-stage elimination from the Gulf Cup. The former Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Australia boss lastest just 260 days in charge of the Whites, with a sluggish start to World Cup qualification and the early elimination at the hands of Qatar in the Gulf Cup seemingly decisive in his departure.

The UAE also confirmed that van Marwijk's replacement will be announced in the following days.