Nearly... starting soon...

SHOWTIME.



📺: #SBLIV | 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/12FztJHuNw — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

Good to get the national anthem out of the way! We will get underway soon, I promise.

The hype is real! Just 15 minutes till game time!

Dj Khaled is a bit of a boy! Anyone who can make a career shouting "Another One" deserves your respect! Here is the Palestinian hype man in full flow prior to kick-off!

Good early morning! Welcome to the Live Updates from Super Bowl LIV! It's the 49ers Vs the Chiefs! Going to keep this nice and simple for you, I'll be sharing the big moments from Miami, including the all-important half-time show! Why don't you warm-up for the big game with Alex Leduc's sensational preview?

The San Francisco 49ers face off against Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV from the Hard Rock Stadium. beIN SPORTS has you covered with comprehensive coverage in both Arabic and English from Miami.