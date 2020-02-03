Super Bowl 2020: After 222nd win, Chiefs coach Andy Reid finally ends NFL drought

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is longer the winningest NFL head coach without a Super Bowl title.

Reid's long wait for a championship ring ended thanks to Sunday's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

It was Reid's 222nd win in the NFL, and it proved to be the biggest.

Reid, who spent his first 14 seasons as a head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles up until 2012, has spent the past seven campaigns in Kansas City.

A career spanning 21 years, Reid's teams had made 15 playoff appearances, winning 10 division titles and reaching seven conference championships.

The Reid-led Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 2005 but fell 24-21 to the New England Patriots in Jacksonville, Florida.

But the popular 61-year-old finally had something to celebrate at the second attempt – Reid's Chiefs overturning a 10-point deficit inside the final seven minutes.

The Eagles even congratulated Reid, tweeting: "Time's yours, Andy".