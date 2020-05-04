Coronavirus: No international NFL games in 2020

The NFL’s five International Series games in 2020 will now be held in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four of the five games were scheduled to be played in London, with the Jacksonville Jaguars slated to play twice at Wembley, while the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins were thought to be the designated home teams for a pair of matchups at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, were scheduled to be the home team for a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

A statement released on Monday read: “The National Football League announced today that it will schedule all 2020 games in the United States in order for the entire season to be played in NFL teams' stadia under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans.

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made this decision after consultation with our clubs, national and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and international stadium partners.”

NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin added: "We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.”

The NFL, which is slated to release its 2020 schedule later this week, has held regular-season games in London since 2007.

"While the NFL's many fans in London, the UK and Europe will obviously be disappointed by this news, it is absolutely the right decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the sport,” London mayor Sadiq Khan said.

“I know that the NFL remains fully committed to London and I look forward to welcoming NFL teams back to the capital in 2021."