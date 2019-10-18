Chiefs' Mahomes helped off field after suffering knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes exited Thursday's NFL game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury.

Reigning NFL MVP Mahomes appeared to hurt his leg after a quarterback sneak in the first half of the clash with the Broncos.

The cart was initially called out for Mahomes, but the Chiefs quarter was able to walk off the field on his own power in the second quarter.

Mahomes had been dealing with an ankle injury coming into the game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Chiefs had lost their last two games to the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.