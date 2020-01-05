Antonio Brown only wants to play with Brady in 2020

Antonio Brown said he only wants to play with New England Patriots star Tom Brady next season.

Brown has been without an NFL team since his release by the Patriots in September last year amid allegations of sexual assault and rape.

The seven-time Pro Bowler only made one appearance for the Patriots following his arrival from the Oakland Raiders, where he never played a game after being dealt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2019.

Brown visited the New Orleans Saints in December however, the 31-year-old wide receiver wants to reunite with Brady in Foxborough.

After the Patriots lost 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card game on Saturday, Brown tweeted: "2020 Only Want To Play With @TomBrady Or No Play."

Brown then shared a video of Brady speaking to the media about his future, with the caption, "call me".

"I'm still the best in the game hated or love it ask your daddy," Brown added.

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone appearance for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.